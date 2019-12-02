This Brewery Takes The Craft Of Beer Making To New Levels And The Pub Grub Makes It Better

While Arbor Brewing Company (ABC) has plenty to offer in terms of alcohol (wine, spirits and even a selection of quirky cocktails), it’s really your folly if you don’t have beer here. Start off with the Bangalore Bliss, an all-time city favourite, that never disappoints. Fruity and light, it is great to have with any of the fish dishes. We are in love with the No Parking Pilsner – clear, golden and hoppy enough to burst with flavour. Currently also on tap is the Beach Shack IPA, a bold and citrusy choice to have with meaty burgers or pizzas. If you don't want to go wrong, pick Smooth Criminal. A delightful honey lavender which like its name suggests goes down super smoothly, you'll be sipping it all night long!

Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries and Nachos are recommended for vegetarians. For meat-eaters, look no further than paprika-laden Calamari, Old School Chilli Chicken (that is exactly how we like it!), bratwurst and teriyaki beef skewers. For mains, ordering any burger (we favour the beef Arbor-ger, the Mediterannean Lamb and the Black Bean ones) or pizzas (try I Like To Party – it’s loaded with pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and cheese) will mean you are on the right track. But the Mac ‘n’ Cheese is our favourite. Add bacon for enhancement! Make sure to end with Boozie Sundae – fudge brownie topped off with Kahlua mousse, chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. Or skip it in favour of another pint of beer! Come evening, it’s all about 90s music and vibes that take you back to the old school Bangalore filled with beer, banter and rock.