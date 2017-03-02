Get Your Hunger Games On And Learn Archery At These Weekend Sessions

Hosting weekend sessions that will get you hooked to the sport, bluebulb.in has two-hour classes that will give you a basic understanding of the archery styles, the equipment used and how to score. Then you get to gear up {yup, it’s awesome!} with quiver et al, and then just let the arrows fly. And you won’t just be shooting aimlessly. The instructor will closely watch you to perfect your technique and help you aim correctly so as to hit the target {print your boss’s photo on a target sheet to ensure proper aim}. We tried this, and by the end of the two hours, while we had aching arms and shoulders, our accuracy improved from random spot about 100 metres off target to very near bulls-eye on most shots.

Apart from learning a new skill, it’s a rather good exercised. Your upper body is worked out, and of course, since you’re in a fight stance, the legs will be toned too. So, ready to unleash the Robin Hood in you?

