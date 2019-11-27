Onesta is just amazing. They have fruit topped New York style baked cheesecakes and some cute tiny- little dessert jars. Their Nutella mousse is really good. Their double chocolate cake is smooth and creamy and just melts in your mouth! All these come at reasonable prices.
Love Desserts? Head Over To Onesta For Yum Cheesecakes, Nutella Mousse & More!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
