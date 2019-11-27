Love Desserts? Head Over To Onesta For Yum Cheesecakes, Nutella Mousse & More!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Onesta

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Onesta is just amazing. They have fruit topped New York style baked cheesecakes and some cute tiny- little dessert jars. Their Nutella mousse is really good. Their double chocolate cake is smooth and creamy and just melts in your mouth! All these come at reasonable prices.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

Other Outlets

Onesta

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

501, CMH Road, 1st stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

M-7/414, 4th Floor, 7th Main Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

HSR, Bengaluru

2318, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.1

Shashi Arcade, 2nd Floor, 215, New BEL Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Virginia Mall, 4th Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Cafes

Onesta

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Onesta

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

501, CMH Road, 1st stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

M-7/414, 4th Floor, 7th Main Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

HSR, Bengaluru

2318, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.1

Shashi Arcade, 2nd Floor, 215, New BEL Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Onesta

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Virginia Mall, 4th Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default