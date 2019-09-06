Chimney Cones are bread-like freshly baked Hungarian pastries made into ice cream cones! Crunchy on the outside with a fluffy dough on the inside at Budapest Bake Inn I've tried the Double Chocolate Chimney Cone which is made of chocolate sauce, chocolate ice cream, Nutella Choco chip & cocoa powder topped with Oreo biscuit. And it was absolutely delicious. I've also tried their barbeque chicken savoury chimney cone which is made of minced chicken & cheese! This was the show stopper. Their waffles were also yummy! They also have chimney cakes & good to know that they use paper straws.
Fan Of Chimney Cones? You Can't Miss Out On This Cute Place In Btm
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Service was really slow.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Family
