Fan Of Chimney Cones? You Can't Miss Out On This Cute Place In Btm

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Budapest Bake Inn

BTM layout, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

799, Ground Floor, 7th Cross Road, Stage 2, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chimney Cones are bread-like freshly baked Hungarian pastries made into ice cream cones! Crunchy on the outside with a fluffy dough on the inside at Budapest Bake Inn I've tried the Double Chocolate Chimney Cone which is made of chocolate sauce, chocolate ice cream, Nutella Choco chip & cocoa powder topped with Oreo biscuit. And it was absolutely delicious. I've also tried their barbeque chicken savoury chimney cone which is made of minced chicken & cheese! This was the show stopper. Their waffles were also yummy! They also have chimney cakes & good to know that they use paper straws.

What Could Be Better?

Service was really slow.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

image-map-default