Check Out This Place For A Great Chocolate Dessert

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of Bangalore, this place is perfectly placed in Residency Road. Looking at it from the outside you might think it's gonna be one of those typical pubs that serve just alcohol and random munchies. But trust me to wait until you enter this place. You are welcomed with luscious green plants on both the sides that takes you to the main area which has a bar counter and a few tables and chairs. With all the neon writings on the wall, my eyes fall straight to the outdoor area that has a transparent ceiling beautifully designed. We started our lunch with some Soto signature drinks like Coco Velvet, Sulaimani, Summer's Cooling, and the Guava Spice. A few starters we thoroughly enjoyed were the Soto Chicken Lollipop that was cooked perfectly, Soto Pork Belly which was one of the best that I've had so far, #soto Tandoori Jhinga a spice and rum marinated prawn dish and the Malabar Tenderloin fry which was my personal favorite. For the mains, we went the old fashioned way with an Aglio e Olio Spaghetti with loads of bacon and olives, Chicken Schnitzel with creamy Spaghetti and Morrocan Prawn curry with Beans Poriyal and a small portion of red rice. A meal is never over without desserts and I've found my new ❤️. The best part about the whole afternoon was the Soto Rum Infused Dark Chocolate Mousse with Dehydrated Orange Peel and Crispy Cookie base. Give me a bowl full of it and I'll end up eating the whole thing. The dark chocolate keeps the mousse not too sweet the orange peel gives you the freshness and the cookie crumbs give a wonderful texture to the whole dish. Another favorite of mine was the Soto Carrot Halwa. The age-old version of the Carrot Halwa is given a modern twist with a whiskeyed rabdi and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The ambiance of this place is such that it does lift your spirits high. If you are ever at this place I would highly recommend you to have the Chocolate Mousse.