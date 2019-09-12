Head To This Pyramid Shaped Artisanal Brew Kitchen In Indiranagar

Arena, an artisanal brew kitchen in Indiranagar is the place to be if you love craft beers and great food. As you drive down 100 feet road, Indiranagar, a shiny silver pyramid-shaped building will catch your eye. This pyramid structure makes Arena stand apart from other breweries in town and not just that, their interiors are sleek and looks like it is right out of The Great Gatsby. With white, teal and silver accents along with wooden tables, the ambiance is a definite win. If you are taking someone on a date, this is a great pick.

The in-house microbrewery brews some fresh craft beer that is worth a try and a delight for all the beer lovers out there. We are talking about German Hewefeizen, Belgian Wit, Czech Pilsner, American IPA, and Indian Mead. If you love wheat beer, try their German Hwewfeizen or if you like the malty notes then try their Pilsner. Their Indian Mead is for the ones with the sweet tooth as it is made out of honey from Kashmir and Coorg. If you aren't a beer lover, their signature cocktails won't disappoint you. Order a La Vie en Rose (gin with rose, litchi, and grape shrub) or Tiramisu (homemade coffee liquor with dark rum).

Vegetarians, opt for the Beach Avacado Salad and Cripsy Tofu Maki and order their Burmese Khao Suey for mains. Non-Vegetarians, there's a whole lot of options for you to choose from. Try their smoked chicken flatbread and Vietnamese pork and crab spring rolls for starters and order their German sausage platter with mustard sauce (it takes the cake!) along with Salmon Urakami Roll for mains. End your meal with a warm sticky toffee pudding or Philadelphia cheesecake priced at INR 380.