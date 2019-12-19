Hit Up This Artisanal Brew Kitchen For Some Yummy Tempura And Salmon Rolls

What makes this place awesome? Literally everything!! Arena, is a very beautiful artisanal brew kitchen located in one of the busiest places in 100 ft road Indiranagar. As you enter this restaurant you'll certainly be awestruck. The ambience, the lighting, the decor of the place, the music and everything else is just amazing!! A very spacious restaurant with multi-storey seatings. They have various seating options, also have private seatings for a small as well as big groups. The presentation of food is yet again a piece of art, a definite treat for eyes and pallets. Tried various dishes, absolutely loved every single one of the dishes. Would love to recommend the following dishes: * Asparagus tempura uramaki * Salmon roll * Spinach and corn * Chicken Sui Mai * Baby baked stuffed mud crab * Belgian Chocolate fondant