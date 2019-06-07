GoT Embroidered Gowns Or Bridal Lehengas, Get Custom Designer Outfits Here

When we first came across Arethy's Instagram feed we were stunned to find that they were designing a gown with the Stark direwolf logo embroidered on it, as a tribute to Season 8 of Game Of Thrones. In fact, the design did so well that Manasa and Nisha, the owners and in-house designers, had to make 3 more such gowns, one of which is still available at their boutique, FYI! You can pick it up if it fits you, or place a custom order for something along the same lines.

It's not just gowns though. They have sarees, lehengas and dresses too, and they are all custom-made. Some of our favourite pieces were an organza tulle lehenga in pastel blue and a ruffled saree paired with a studded corset. We even spotted a couple of Indo-Western options - an ikkat spaghetti kurta and an indigo kalamkari dress. They make Western wear too, so if you want a cute little Peter Pan collar dress or a tailored bodycon dress, you can get it done here.