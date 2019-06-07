Bored of the same old collection of lehengas and sarees everywhere? Head to Arethy - The Couture House in Ashok Nagar to get your fix of stunning custom lehengas, gowns, sarees and dresses.
GoT Embroidered Gowns Or Bridal Lehengas, Get Custom Designer Outfits Here
Bored of the same old collection of lehengas and sarees everywhere? Head to Arethy - The Couture House in Ashok Nagar to get your fix of stunning custom lehengas, gowns, sarees and dresses.
When we first came across Arethy's Instagram feed we were stunned to find that they were designing a gown with the Stark direwolf logo embroidered on it, as a tribute to Season 8 of Game Of Thrones. In fact, the design did so well that Manasa and Nisha, the owners and in-house designers, had to make 3 more such gowns, one of which is still available at their boutique, FYI! You can pick it up if it fits you, or place a custom order for something along the same lines.
It's not just gowns though. They have sarees, lehengas and dresses too, and they are all custom-made. Some of our favourite pieces were an organza tulle lehenga in pastel blue and a ruffled saree paired with a studded corset. We even spotted a couple of Indo-Western options - an ikkat spaghetti kurta and an indigo kalamkari dress. They make Western wear too, so if you want a cute little Peter Pan collar dress or a tailored bodycon dress, you can get it done here.
They offer home delivery services. Plus, once you get your outfit tailored from here and they have your measurements, you can place orders via WhatsApp.
