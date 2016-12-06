Looking For Imported Chips, Candy Or Shampoo? Arihant Plaza Is Your Best Bet

Opened way back in the 90s, just because it’s literally underground doesn’t mean this store is shady! Their products are imported from the main NRI hubs — UAE, Singapore and even London. They have a massive selection for those of you with a sweet tooth, and they’re so reasonably priced. Skittles, Warheads {have you tried those delicious sour sprays and candy gels?}, Sour Punk ropes, Nerds, Daim, Lindt, Rittersport — the list goes on and on. You can also browse their huge variety of chips — it’s not easy to find flavours like Pizza Pringles around Bangalore, so you junk food lovers are in for a real treat. If you’re craving a spot of nostalgia, they sell Quality Street, Danish Butter Cookies and even Poppins!