Since the 90s, this little store in Commercial Street’s Arihant Plaza has been Bangalore’s go-to for imported foods and toiletries. From a delectable selection of candy to luscious shampoos, you’ll find some pretty neat stuff here.
Looking For Imported Chips, Candy Or Shampoo? Arihant Plaza Is Your Best Bet
Candy Crush
Opened way back in the 90s, just because it’s literally underground doesn’t mean this store is shady! Their products are imported from the main NRI hubs — UAE, Singapore and even London. They have a massive selection for those of you with a sweet tooth, and they’re so reasonably priced. Skittles, Warheads {have you tried those delicious sour sprays and candy gels?}, Sour Punk ropes, Nerds, Daim, Lindt, Rittersport — the list goes on and on. You can also browse their huge variety of chips — it’s not easy to find flavours like Pizza Pringles around Bangalore, so you junk food lovers are in for a real treat. If you’re craving a spot of nostalgia, they sell Quality Street, Danish Butter Cookies and even Poppins!
Shampoos Galore
The store also offers a great selection of imported toiletries you definitely won’t find at your typical drugstore. OGX, Original Source, Palmer’s Coco Butter {all in giant sizes too} are just a few brands you can find. They also sell a small selection of perfumes from the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry and Victoria’s Secret, but we’re unsure of the authenticity, so it might be best to skip these! Spend the day shopping on Comm Street, pick up some sweet treats and maybe a shampoo or two before heading back home! It’s an all-encompassing shopping trip.
