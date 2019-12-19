Having An Identity Crisis? Step Into The Shoes Of A Diety, Monster Or Animal With This Costume Rental

For the whimsical moments of life when you need a costume like say, a cow onesie, or a mask for a masquerade, don’t work yourself up to buy anything elaborate. Arihant Traders at the end of Castle Street rents out costumes, and accessories for all events and occasions.

Be it for garba, Halloween, or something for a play you’re a part of (think police officer, prisoner, or cowboy costumes), fairy (wings included) or animal costumes for children and adults alike, it’ll be in one of the many shelves they have on display. They have a wider variety of costumes for children, especially tied to festive holidays like baby Krishna, Jesus and other popular cultural characters. Adults, worry not, they have just as interesting costumes like..cockroaches (or some kind of insect resembling one), animals, red devils (horns, pitchfork, tail and everything).

Not looking for the full getup? They sell accessories (or rent out more elaborate ones) too! Mostly depending on the festival around the corner, they update their stock accordingly. You’ll find scary, gory, and monster based accessories like talons, bloody hands, horns, bat wings, fake teeth and the like around Halloween. From November, Christmas themed ones, and deity based ones depending on the next festival being celebrated. Classics like fair wands, fake beards (and robes to match), wigs, hats, and facial appendages are available through the year.