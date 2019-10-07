Get Your Camo On At These Army Surplus Stores In Shivajinagar

Tucked away in a busy street opposite to Russell Market (Shivajinagar) are a bunch of popular army surplus stores, dealing in clothing and gear for the police and armed forces. What’s in it for me, you wonder? Well, quite a lot, we tell you! Having been around for over a few decades, this is where some of the clever shopaholics score their trendy camouflage cargos and t-shirts, and trekking shoes and bags, all at a bargain! Unfortunately, the stores don’t sell camo apparel or bags anymore (due to recent rules and regulations) but hey, don’t despair. While only a few stores remain open now on what was once a lane full of shops that specialised in selling army paraphernalia, the ones that are around, are totally worth a visit for their unique inventory.