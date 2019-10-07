Tucked away in a busy street opposite to Russell Market (Shivajinagar) are a bunch of popular army surplus stores, dealing in clothing and gear for the police and armed forces. What’s in it for me, you wonder? Well, quite a lot, we tell you! Having been around for over a few decades, this is where some of the clever shopaholics score their trendy camouflage cargos and t-shirts, and trekking shoes and bags, all at a bargain! Unfortunately, the stores don’t sell camo apparel or bags anymore (due to recent rules and regulations) but hey, don’t despair. While only a few stores remain open now on what was once a lane full of shops that specialised in selling army paraphernalia, the ones that are around, are totally worth a visit for their unique inventory.
Get Your Camo On At These Army Surplus Stores In Shivajinagar
There's Hind Stores (over half a century old and probably one of the oldest) for its regular leather shoes to safety shoes (steel-capped shoes) and boots, all at pocket-friendly rates.
Mayur Army Stores
From vintage bullet boxes that can be converted into home decor or as a storage space, you can find it all here. But they're especially known for their trekking shoes.
All India Military Stores
Similar to Mayur Army & General Stores, head to All India Military Shoes for stocking up on sturdy footwear including trekking shoes and army boots.
Chugh’s Navyug Military
Chugh’s Navyug Military stocks trekking shoes, sleeping bags and raincoats that are bound to make any trekker happy. Plus, blankets, sweaters, gloves, socks and footwear (think leather shoes, canvas shoes and gumboots).
My Shoe & Uniform
More than 60 years since it started, My Shoe & Uniform offers trekking/hiking shoes and equipment as well as bags.
Comments (0)