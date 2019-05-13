Still finding yourself rubbing perfume samples from magazines on your wrist? End of the month poverty riddling your life with a stench? This perfume oil store in Koramangala will satiate your perfume needs with budget friendly fragrances.
Scent From Heaven, This Perfume Shop In Koramangala Has A Fragrance For Everyone
Great For
Shortcut
Still finding yourself rubbing perfume samples from magazines on your wrist? End of the month poverty riddling your life with a stench? This perfume oil store in Koramangala will satiate your perfume needs with budget friendly fragrances.
What Makes It Awesome
Aròme is an aesthetically extravagant store that sells oil-based, non-alcoholic variants of luxury perfume brands like Chanel, Gucci and Armani, for a fragment of its price. In case you’re wondering, no, the ambience of the store does not reflect its prices.
The store not only sells perfume oils, but also elegant perfume bottles, and diffusers that work like a lighter, at very reasonable rates. The aromas supposedly last as long as 12-16 hours which, let’s be honest, is as long as you can, in the outside world. Now, for the most awaited part, the prices of these oils range from INR 150-3000 for 3ml bottles which could last for a month or two on average. Regardless of your budget, you’re sure to find something you like and, more importantly, can afford.
For men, the best sellers would be Mont Blanc Emblem, Gucci Guilt and L’homme Prada, and for women, it’d have to be XS Black Woman, 212 VIP Woman and Chanel. However, the scents are unisex so be sure to try them all.
Pro-Tip
The owner of Aròme is a great conversationalist, so when you sit down at the counter (almost designed like a luxury bar counter), don’t be afraid to engage in conversation as he can walk you through everything you need to know about the scents.
Comments (0)