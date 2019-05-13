Scent From Heaven, This Perfume Shop In Koramangala Has A Fragrance For Everyone

Aròme is an aesthetically extravagant store that sells oil-based, non-alcoholic variants of luxury perfume brands like Chanel, Gucci and Armani, for a fragment of its price. In case you’re wondering, no, the ambience of the store does not reflect its prices.

The store not only sells perfume oils, but also elegant perfume bottles, and diffusers that work like a lighter, at very reasonable rates. The aromas supposedly last as long as 12-16 hours which, let’s be honest, is as long as you can, in the outside world. Now, for the most awaited part, the prices of these oils range from INR 150-3000 for 3ml bottles which could last for a month or two on average. Regardless of your budget, you’re sure to find something you like and, more importantly, can afford.

For men, the best sellers would be Mont Blanc Emblem, Gucci Guilt and L’homme Prada, and for women, it’d have to be XS Black Woman, 212 VIP Woman and Chanel. However, the scents are unisex so be sure to try them all.