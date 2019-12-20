Bistro Claytopia is a cute open art-themed bistro in Koramangala. They also serve some really good burgers and shakes. If you’re into art and painting head on over here, and have a fun time painting and relishing their burgers.
This Art Themed Cafe Serves Amazing Burgers & Shakes, Drop By Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
