This Art Themed Cafe Serves Amazing Burgers & Shakes, Drop By Now!

Cafes

Bistro Claytopia

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

11, 1st Block, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Bistro Claytopia is a cute open art-themed bistro in Koramangala. They also serve some really good burgers and shakes. If you’re into art and painting head on over here, and have a fun time painting and relishing their burgers.

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

