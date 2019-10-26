Bring Out Your Artistic Side With This Artshaala In RMV 2nd Stage

Music & Dance Academies

Artshaala Fine Arts Studio

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.3

2/4, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Freskka Restaurant, 80 Feet Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Feeling a void in your personal life with work taking too much of your time? Live in RMV 2nd Stage but don’t want to travel all the way to the city to pick up a hobby? Artshaala is a whole new world that could bring out your artistic side.

Started in 2013, this fine arts studio is a one-stop destination to pick up dance, music, drama or arts and crafts. With experienced faculty members and an abundance of professional courses, you’re guaranteed a great certification. Not only does Artshaala provide services for conventional arts, but the studio also offers various workshops related to acting, directing, events management and also has a foreign languages course.

It doesn’t end there! The studio offers fitness programs -- yoga and aerobics to keep your body in shape and to let out steam. At the end of your course, you can showcase your talents on stage and show off to family and friends by inviting them. With prices starting INR 1,000 upwards per month for basic courses in music, art and dance, it's worth picking up a skill here.

Pro-Tip

The studio also has an attached store that sells musical instruments and corporate gifts.

