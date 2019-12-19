Mysore Silk Udyog Too Crowded? Head To This Shopping Paradise In Rajajinagar Instead

Aruna Silks Paradise in Rajajinagar is a great spot for your family’s ethnic wear shopping. Skip Mysore Sree Udyog (variety is the spice of life, hey?) because it’s safe to say that this three floored building is an equivalent and dare we say, far cheaper.

Pick up blouses of all kinds, simple and designer in ikat and floral patterns that you can pair with the sarees available. Think shelves the size of walls full of bold and bright colours - those are the number of sarees available here. You’ll be spoilt for choice with their georgette, silk, Banarasi and Patola Sarees. Long and short kurtas are available in basic designs for work and fancy patterns for occasion wear. Pair them with palazzo pants and leggings.



For men, the first floor is all about formal dress material for shirts and pants apart from traditional clothing like dhotis and ethnic wear (kurtas, leggings and short kurtas). Pick up a three-piece suit for your folks’ anniversary or graduation ceremony. Their kids' section has cute lehenga blouse pairs and kurta leggings for boys. All these and more starting at INR 250, we'll be set for festive seasons to come!

