This Wonderful Place Preserving Old Bangalore With A Modern Charm

As distinctive and unique, The Rogue Elephant is amazing just not with the food they serve, but it's a way of preserving the Charm of Old Bangalore and grandeur in art and ambience. A mansion converted to a cafe with lots of Greenery and stone tables, this is an amazing place. Adjectives are not enough to describe the charm and impeccability of this place. As the name suggests, this is unique as its own and one of a kind. Coming to the food, started with a Potato and Leek soup which was refreshing and the came the Pakodas which are crisp and modern. The wine sauteed mushrooms take a special place, where the mushrooms are tossed perfectly and spiced amazingly well with a coat of wine. The main thing which attracted me here were the Salads, Mango Avacado Salad and The Fig Walnut salad. Fresh mangoes and avocados with lettuce and special mustard make this outstanding. Fig and walnut salad is one of a kind and definitely has to be tasted. The pasta here is served with the best Alfredo which is made in house and can not be found anywhere in Bangalore. The authenticity of the Alfredo can be detailed with another article😂 Wonderful Toffee Cheesecakes are must for dessert and have the bloody good espresso with it for an American Style dessert. I have had the best Espresso here.