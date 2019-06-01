If you haven’t visited Ashiana to get some jewellery shopping done, you are missing out on quite a lot. If not for jewellery, pick up handicrafts for your home.
Cleanse Your Aura With Salt Lamps, And Pick Up Silver Trinkets From This Domlur Store
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome
Shop to your heart’s content at Ashiana in Amarjyoti Layout, Domlur. This is a one stop shop catering to occasion and daily wear jewellery. Fashionable earrings, blingy necklaces, anklets, bracelets, bangles, finger-rings -- you name it and they’ve got it.
They have a lovely collection of jhumkas, danglers with mirror work, ear-cuffs and studs. The price of their jewellery starts as low as INR 100 for metal and oxidized earrings. In their higher range, you’ll see kundan sets, Sterling silver and ornaments with semi-precious stones at a reasonable range. Look gorgeous on your D-Day by shopping from their bridal jewellery collection. Also, check out their exquisite neck-pieces adorned with classic stone-work on them.
A section of the store caters to home-décor and handicrafts and they have something for empty looking corners of your home. Pick up their salt-lamps starting at INR 2,000 which not only look unique but also has health benefits. Pretty tealights, scented candles, paper-mâché handicrafts and lovely hand-made paintings are all available at reasonable prices.
Pro-Tip
If you are not ready to drive all the way to Domlur, shop from their website but note that the store has a larger collection. If you are ready to pay the price, they do custom work as well.
