Surf And Snorkel On A Budget At This Ashram Near Mangalore

Around 30 km from Mangalore sits the scenic coastal village of Mulki that’s at the mouth of the Shambhavi River on one side and the Arabian Sea at the other end. Here, you can swing by the Ashram Surf Retreat (also known as the Mantra Surf Club) that’s run by a cool bunch of Swamis and Babas. Surfer pros and newbies, who have stopped by over the years, vouch for the fact that this one of the best places in India to ride the waves.

There are limited rooms here so ensure your snap up your reservation at the earliest. They offer basic rooms that are cheerfully done up between INR 3,900 and INR 4,900 (per day, for two). These are non-AC rooms and they offer wholesome vegetarian meals as part of the package. Do note that this is an ashram, after all, so booze, smoking and non-vegetarian food are a strict no-no.

Most guests come to catch a few waves at the quiet, secluded beach nearby. The Ashram has a few certified instructors on its roll-call and you can sign up for lessons if you are a novice. The waves are friendly and the lessons usually tend to last for a couple of hours, priced at around INR 2,200 (per lesson, including gear). If you are already a master surfer you can simply rent your board (INR 800 onwards) and get going. Not keen on surfing? You can sign up for stunning Sunset Stand Up Paddling sessions on the serene Shambhavi River. There’s also wakeboarding and bodyboarding. All of these cost around INR 3,500 per session.