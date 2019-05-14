Asian Cuisine Cravings At Big Pitcher

Big Pitcher is always big with surprises. Well, this time I was in their Asian Cravings buffet at their Splitwood section. Well, to begin with, I had a great experience here from the Live Chopsuey counter to the fresh craft Beers. And the fresh Brews served here are, Kingslayer: Top Notch!! Perfectly brewed. Wit: Wit here is on a lighter side and doesn't make one drunk. Seasonal beer of Chocolate and Chilli: This struck my eyes and for the first time I had my beer spicy and enjoyed it. A tinge of chocolate was soothing. The Live Counter of Chinese Chopsuey stole my heart. Marinated Veggies and meat fried were served with Noodles which were mouth-watering. The Spread in Asian Cravings started with a fantastic coriander soup to soothe. Then, came in the small wontons with a fantastic sauce of soy. While you are at the wontons, wonderful Momos would make you want more. Those juicy momos were one of a kind served with an amazing tomato garlic chutney. Talking about this chutney, it goes well with Bharwan ki tikki or Mushroom Tikki. Chicken Momos were juicy and perfect! In the Main Course, Burnt Garlic Fried Rice and Hakka Noodles is a good pick. Along with Oyster Fried Mushroom, this is a feast for Mushroom lovers!