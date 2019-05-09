Asian Cravings - One Of The Best Budget Buffets In Town

If you're looking for great cuisine and to spend quality time with your beloved ones, then Big Pitcher will be the right choice 😀 This review is merely about Asian Carvings Buffet they started for this summer special. Started with seafood laksa soup which is mildly spicy and served hot. I liked their Green Sprout Salad, in which the lemon juice, onion, chilli blend nicely and gave perfect taste. They have quite varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters. I personally liked crispy corn, Seafood delight (Prawns & Fish), Black Pepper Chicken Wings. Ordered quite a number of mocktails in which personally I felt best are Honey Bunny- Mango Based, Litchi Based Mocktail, Chilli Guava Based Mocktail. In the Main course, Basil chilli noodles, Butter Bell Pepper Fried Rice. The taste is so yum and delicious. Desserts are good and they have quite good varieties. Ice cream of 3 flavours (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate), Basil & Pineapple Crumble, Gulab Jamun, Mango cheesecake, Gopal Bhog.