Long-Line Kurtas And Floral Lehengas: This Store Will Give You Desi Style Inspo

If you've been on a Pinterest spree lately, and pinning lehengas, gowns and anarkalis for inspiration, we have good news for you and your desi wardrobe. Asma Boutique in Jayanagar has all the Pinterest worthy options you've ever wanted to add to your collection - whether it's salwar-kameez sets, long-line kurtas, elegant sarees or sparkly lehengas.

What we loved most is that the designs here are contemporary and are perfect to wear to the office for a celebration. We spotted a lovely olive green kurta with red borders that was paired with gold palazzos, a peach coloured anarkali dress and chanderi sets with floral prints. Prices start from INR 2,500 and can go up depending on the level of detail.

You'll also find intricately embroidered bridal lehengas for the bride-to-be as well as bright, colourful ones for the bridesmaids - this floral print yellow lehenga that was paired with a heavily embellished maroon choli caught our eye! While they have sizing options up to size 44, you can always get their clothes altered by the in-house tailor. They also offer stitching services and prices start from INR 650 for a basic blouse.