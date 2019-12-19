Night Owl's cocktails- spiced guava was the star in the menu and must try with chicken kulcha bomb as a combination. Ordered around 7 to 8 starters and chilly chicken biriyani as the main course. Food and drink were good for a sat weekend to end with. Have 2 floors with a rooftop. Located right opposite to Conrad Ulsoor above grill house. Desserts were the show stopper as the brownie with kulfi was unique combination to slurp with.
Night Owl Is An Amazing Pub In The Heart Of The City
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
