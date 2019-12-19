Night Owl Is An Amazing Pub In The Heart Of The City

Bars

Night Owl - Pub & Social

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kensington Point, 3rd Floor, 8/6, Ulsoor Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Night Owl's cocktails- spiced guava was the star in the menu and must try with chicken kulcha bomb as a combination. Ordered around 7 to 8 starters and chilly chicken biriyani as the main course. Food and drink were good for a sat weekend to end with. Have 2 floors with a rooftop. Located right opposite to Conrad Ulsoor above grill house. Desserts were the show stopper as the brownie with kulfi was unique combination to slurp with.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

