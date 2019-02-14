Attend BYOB House Parties Or Host Your Own Barbeque Night With This Cool Community Group

Sure, there's a whole list of places to meet new people in Bangalore, but if you are looking for a more intimate and curated setting, just Scoot. A community group that curates house parties of all kinds, Scoot is for strangers to meet, mingle, and have a jolly good time. It's not just your regular BYOB house parties, mind you, there curate all kinds -- singles mixers, pet parties, barbecue nights, movie nights, board game nights, poker nights, and even open mics. All curated and hosted at a verified Scoot host's house and attended by a crowd that's gone through a three-step verification (social media verification, call, and host). Yup, you don't want stranger danger at a party, right?

Now, more than just attending these events, if you are keen on opening your home to hosting house parties, you can even sign up as a host. Oh yes, if your house is anything like Jade 735, then we recommend you go ahead and be a host. Did we tell you that you will get paid too? Nothing like some pocket money on the side for hosting cool parties.