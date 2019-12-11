Attic Lounge For Amazing Cocktails And Food In Koramangala!

This place is renovated and named as Attic lounge and they have set up so beautifully and very spacious. It has a capacity of more than 120 people and the valet parking also available. Drinks available but no hookah We had been on launch and the food was really good Starters: * Peanut Masala was really good * Hakka noodles. Very good * Panner. Could be better * Mushroom Tikka. This was amazing * Masala vada- it wasn't cooked perfectly. We also had the pizza which was was delicious. Veg Biryani lacked the spices. Bread and curry were good too. Kheer was delicious Cocktails were worth trying. Very good