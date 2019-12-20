Yoga, Martial Arts Or Music: There’s Much To Learn At The Aura Kalari Homestay

Almost like a page out of the Vedas, Aura Kalari is actually a tree and mud hut homestay, just on the outskirts of the city. Built only three years ago, it’s perfect for anyone trying to escape the city life and reconnect with nature. And what’s lovelier is that you can learn a skill and spend some time in the rustic solitude of this place. You won’t even realise you’re just 15 kilometres from the mayhem of MG Road!

You can choose to stay at one of four bedrooms — a quiet room in the tree house which cuts you off from even the downstairs if you wish, two rooms in the mud house near a meditation mound, and one bed in the central area of the entire space, just near the calming Buddha’s stone.