Auraz Design is a platform that shines the spotlight on handcrafted products and brings together artists, designers, makers and buyers.
Antique, Vintage, Retro Or Custom-Made: Get Auraz Design To Do Up Your Home
Shortcut
What Is It?
Whether you want to buy a single piece of décor or an entire look, Auraz Design is perfect if you’re looking to redo your home in a unique way. From beds and bookshelves to entire study rooms or drawing rooms, the products from here are definitely worth checking out.
Who Is It For?
It’s for anyone and everyone who wants to let the home or office do the talking. Since the stuff is handmade or at the least, very unique, you’re unlikely to find two of the same piece.
How Was Your Experience?
This website is great. You can shop online or ask them to source anything {antique, vintage, retro or even brand new} furniture and artefacts. They also do cool styling projects for interiors through a dedicated section called Space Styling.
Must-Try
The Trippy Collection featuring five antique pieces of furniture restored and hand-painted. It is super cool, and really trippy!
LBBTip
They have a special referral coupon. Both parties get 10 per cent off across products and services.
