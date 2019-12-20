Channel Your Inner Carringtons And Colbys With This Luxury Home Decor Brand

Love everything luxury and are looking for home decor that's elegant and classy? Check out Auri Collective, a luxury home decor label. Started by Avisha and Neha in October 2019, Auri Collective is your one-stop-shop for everything home decor that exudes opulence. The idea is to make luxury home decor accessible while having a seamless shopping experience. Vases, candle stands, trays, and jars --each piece sold by Auri is curated from across the world. The pieces are bold, colourful and would definitely make a statement. Everything at Auri reminds us of the rich Mexican households (or Netflix show Dynasty ). Shop for statement pieces such as embellished bloom jars starting at INR 8,500. The red cardinal treasure jar with prints of horses classy, elegant and makes a statement.

Their range of decorative boxes made out of lacquer and ceramic are great accents for your home, and make great presents too. Check out the wildlife inhibitions steel cup set that comes with sculpted animal heads. Shop from a range of candle stands made out of crystals, metal, and ceramics. Auri's lacquer trays with metal handles are a personal favourite. They also curate animal sculptures and paperweights made out of iron as well as circular ones with sapphire and other precious stones. The gift packaging for the items you buy are complementary and each piece comes in a solid blue box. You can place an order through their website or hit them up on Instagram.

