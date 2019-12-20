The houses in this fine stay were made in rammed earth heritage style and taking cue from Laurie Baker’s eco-friendly mud construction. I had checked into a cosy and comfortable room set amidst the sprawling greenery. It was air-conditioned, had WiFi {though this was one time I did not intend to work and planned get some much needed time off}), with linen and toiletries provided. It was nearing evening and I freshened up and headed for a cup of tea with Nimmy. Just in time to catch the resident performing group starting to set up for their rehearsals.