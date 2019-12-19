Reasons Why You Should Drop Everything And Head To Aurum Brew Works Right Away!

Besides their ambience, the beer is phenomenal! Their Belgian Witbier and Hefeweizen are the bestsellers and rightly so, and you should also try Stout , Amber Lager and English IPA’s among others from their collection. Pair your pint with some Persian Kebabs which are a must-try or you can literally go for anything else from their Indian, Karnataka & Continental cuisine for a delectable experience. If you are a fan of street food, this place has fantastically transformed some street food recipes from the streets of North Karnataka and refashioned it for you to have an exquisite experience. Plus, Aurum is the only place in Bangalore with around 200 varieties of plants and a partially sheltered terrace making your trip to Sarjapur worth it. And there’s more! They host a lot of events and live gigs making it the best place to BE!

