This Restaurant Is All About Yum Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine!

Samrajya is an amazing and authentic Maharashtrian place!! I loved the ambience, very laid back and relaxing though. The owners are warm and friendly and make sure to personally attend to you which I liked. Also, they hail from Maharashtra and the masalas used to prepare the dishes are sourced from there! The experience was an amazing one as they serve Maharashtrian classics. My recommendations would be, 1) Vada pav: very authentic and yum. Made Mumbai style 2) Misaal pav: authentic Maharashtrian style taste Wala missal pav this is. You got to try this out. 3) Thalis: They have amazing thalis ( good for one with great appetite). They also have varieties in veg, non-veg, fish, malavni style, kolhapuri style. I loved the kolhapuri chicken thali the most. 4) Vegetarian starter platter: consists of pakodas, kothimbi vadi, sabudana vada and Alu Wadi(a classic Maharashtrian delicacy made with colocassia leaves) I loved everything that I tried out here. Quite an underrated place to be honest. You should check it out if you are craving for Maharashtrian food or just a foodie who loves to explore various cuisines. PS: Some of their dishes are extra spicy owing to the authenticity, you can always ask them to customize it for you.