This is a separate area in XOOX brew-mill, where authentic Japanese food is served mostly seafood. The Japanese Terrace's ambience is very beautiful with rooftop seating. Open-air and is set beautifully. It has 50 people's capacity. Very rare to find such beauty in the busy streets of Koramangala. I went here during Oktoberfest and just loved this amazing concept plus varieties of beer. So if you are craving for some amazing Japanese cuisine. Then head to this place to enjoy the authentic taste of Japan.
Enjoy Authentic Japanese Cuisine At This Beautiful Outlet In Koramangala
Casual Dining
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Family
