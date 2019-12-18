Authentic Punjabi Dhaba Feel In Namma Bengaluru!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Electronic city, Bengaluru
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

152/4, 4th Floor, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Kapoor's Cafe opened its doors in Electronic city too! You get that Dhaba feels as soon as you enter the place. A complete Punjabi feel be it the ambience or food. Prefer the charpai seating option as it gives a very different feel. Coming to food, the portions of starters' main course & desserts were good enough for two at least! We ordered soya pops, veg cheese sticks which were the pick in their Starters! Parathas were super thick and the cheese paratha is something I would love to have again and again. Phulkas were soft and gravy was good too. Gulab Jamoon can be improved as it was thick, fruit salad with cream was the show stopper. I literally had 4 bowls of this goodness to satisfy my dessert cravings. Chaas & dry fruit lassi served in Matka were excellent. Service is quick and staff is polite, Highly recommend!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru

337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

GVS Complex, 4th Floor, 10th A Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar East, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Electronic city, Bengaluru
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

152/4, 4th Floor, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru

337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kapoor's Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

GVS Complex, 4th Floor, 10th A Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar East, Bengaluru

image-map-default