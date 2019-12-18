Authentic Punjabi Dhaba Feel In Namma Bengaluru!

Kapoor's Cafe opened its doors in Electronic city too! You get that Dhaba feels as soon as you enter the place. A complete Punjabi feel be it the ambience or food. Prefer the charpai seating option as it gives a very different feel. Coming to food, the portions of starters' main course & desserts were good enough for two at least! We ordered soya pops, veg cheese sticks which were the pick in their Starters! Parathas were super thick and the cheese paratha is something I would love to have again and again. Phulkas were soft and gravy was good too. Gulab Jamoon can be improved as it was thick, fruit salad with cream was the show stopper. I literally had 4 bowls of this goodness to satisfy my dessert cravings. Chaas & dry fruit lassi served in Matka were excellent. Service is quick and staff is polite, Highly recommend!