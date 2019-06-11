Drop By This Place For Authentic Rajasthani Quick Bites

Fast Food Restaurants

Kota Kachori

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

635, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Kota Kachori is located in the most happening and buzzing area of Bangalore where techies and students are found in abundance. The colourful attire of the “Banjaras and the Royals of Rajasthan” can be reflected in their colourful array of sweets and savories. This place is heaven for Vegetarians as all their food is cooked in Desi Ghee and it is a strict “BIG NO NO” for people on a Diet because the ghee dripping Jalebis and Kachoris act like a magnet pulling you to savour them. Dishes you can’t step out without having (Actually all): 1. Aloo Pyaz Kachori 2. Malai Ghewar 3. Kulfi 4. Jalebis 5. Sooji Pani Puri.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

