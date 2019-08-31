Savoury, Byblos, And Zaitoon: Here’s Where You Can Get (Almost) Authentic Shawarma In Bangalore

Don’t let the rather hefty name of this place scare you away. This compact joint is best known for its tandoori items along with the top-notch shawarma. Order up a takeaway and you can take home a sizeable roll that’s packed with juicy bits of chicken, dressed up in a generous helping of sauce. They also have a plate version — with just the meat and pickled carrots drenched in sauce – if you prefer.



Price: INR 200 for two (approx).

