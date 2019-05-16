Handwoven Sarees, Kurtis And Crafts: This New Store Is A Handloom Haven

If you're a South Bangalorean who is a patron of sustainable fashion and Indian textiles, we've found just the right place for you. Ayoni in JP Nagar 8th Phase is a weaves and crafts studio that works with local artisans from Karnataka. Head on over here to shop for sarees, kurtis, tunics and accessories to add to your desi wardrobe!

Conceptualised and run by Abhilasha, Ayoni aims to bring back the rich heritage of India's traditional craftsmanship and has coordinated with NGOs in the city to showcase some of the city's finest fabrics and decor pieces. Expect to find ethnic and contemporary khadi, linen, begampuri, chanderi and silk sarees — all designed in-house. You'll also find gorgeous pieces in tusser silk, jamdani-work, shibori and maheshwari fabrics. What we loved most was that they sometimes bring contemporary styles to their otherwise traditional designs. Prices for the sarees start from a reasonable INR 1,200 upwards. Not big on sarees? No worries. Skip them and check out the section that houses kurtis and tunics in cotton, kantha embroidery, silks and the works. Also, check out their scarves and dupattas which are just the thing to make any outfit pop.

Once you're done ODing on their clothing, make sure to sift through their accessory range. From Gamcha totes and wallets to vibrant Kolhapuris and metal jewellery to jazz up your plain outfits, there's a whole lot to choose from! And not just that, they also house metal tribal decor pieces and crafts, that will add a touch of antiquity to your home.