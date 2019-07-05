Channel Your Inner Desi Girl With Custom Bridal Wear From Here

The monsoons may not have arrived in full force yet, but it won't stop raining weddings! With so many of them lined up this season, we think it's best to go get it all done at one place. Our suggestion? Ayva Design Studio in Malleshwaram. Run by Priyanka Rudrappa, the studio specialises in custom bridal wear, intricate embroidery and stitching - you know, the works.

At the studio, you'll find a beautiful collection of Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, and little else. That's only because they're just starting to build their ready-to-wear line. What we would recommend instead is for you to speak to Priyanka and get a custom outfit done for you from scratch. Whether it's an off-shoulder blouse paired with a brocade skirt and netted dupatta to wear to your BFF's sangeet, or a simple palazzo kurta set to wear to your third cousin's reception, rest assured that Priyanka will get it done exactly the way you want it.



Basic stitching charges here start from INR 1,500 and go up depending on your outfit and its detailing. You can take your own fabric and go there, of course, but Priyanka also keeps her own dress materials in store. Plus, you can ask her to source the fabric of your choice in case she doesn't have it. She also takes up orders for Indo-Western and regular wear outfits and has an in-house team of 15 tailors who can add more details or alter it for you.