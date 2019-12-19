Chaat Or Thaali, This Popular Mumbai Joint Knows How To Feed

Similar to the Mumbai way of life, this restaurant is fast paced and keeping up with it, is key to enjoying your experience there. B Bhagat Tarachand is a pure vegetarian restaurant located on 80 feet Road in Koramangala (you really can’t miss it!) and serves mostly North Indian meals and snacks. The waiters are delightfully hospitable, and service is just long enough to make small talk over the table, if not, you can always sample one of Bhagat Tarachand's sweets, or chaat on the ground floor.

If you’re looking for a safe bet, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with the Thali, which is what most people order. But if you’re willing to dish out a little extra cash, go above just the Thali and try out their Papad Churi and Kicha Papad, and top it off with their famous Butter milk and Rabri. Overall, when you're craving North Indian or Mumbai-style street food, Bhagat Tarachand couldn’t disappoint you even if they tried. So next time you go to hang out in Koramangala, you’ll know where to break for lunch or tea.

