B2H Delivers Best Biryani Straight To Your Home!

B2H is an only delivery and takeaway outlet which serves delicious Biryani and kebabs. Their packing is sturdy and dependable and their food is really tasty. I heard about Biryani 2 Home from one of my acquaintances and thought of trying out their food. I had ordered Mutton Biryani, Chicken Tikka Kebab and Hariyali Kebab. Coming to the USP of Biryani 2 Home, their biryani is just outstanding. The rice is cooked to perfection and is so flavourful. Furthermore, the addition of fried onion makes the whole experience even better. If you want to make it more spicy, you can even customise the biryani according to your required spice level. The Mutton Biryani was very tasty with the mutton cooked to the bone. Everything was so flavourful! Moreover, they also provide a unique salan which is cooked with capsicum and goes really well with the biryani. It might seem like a weird combination but trust me, it's damn good. Same goes for the kebabs. Loved the chicken Tikka Kebab which was full of various spices and flavours while the Hariyali Kebab was very spicy and provided a certain kick to the tastebuds. Coming to the delivery timing and pricing, the food was delivered within 35 minutes and is quite affordable. You can also used various codes to get offers and discounts. Overall, the experience was really amazing!