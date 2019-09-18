Reload Your Childhood At This Candy Place In Koramangala

Dessert Parlours

Candy Cloud Factory

Koramangala, Bengaluru
88, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Candy cloud factory is a pretty place with cute pink walls and cute decor. This place takes you back to your childhood by offering a variety of cotton candies. The prices are really reasonable, one cotton candy is just for 51. So hurry now, grab your one and click pics with your buddies and bae with the beautiful backgrounds!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

