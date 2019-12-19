Cotton, Tussar And Linen : Shop Outfits Made Out Of Natural Fibers At This Store

Bagh India located in Indiranagar is home to ethnic outfits made out of natural fibers with ethnic prints. As part of Seasons, a textile store based out of Vadodara, Gujarat, Bagh India, a two-storey building, stocks up on kurtas, salwar suits and sarees made out of handlooms. We are talking about pure cotton, raw silk, tussar and chanderi silks in shades of red, green, orange, and blue among others. Shop casual wear kurtas for work or college with block prints in different cuts (straight, asymmetrical and anarkalis).

Add a printed chiffon dupatta to the kurta and complete the look for family/formal gatherings. If you are looking for festive wear, you can find kurtas in silk, raw silk and chanderi with embroidery and printed accents that look elegant and classy. They also stock up on tunics and short tops for women that can be paired with jeans for a more casual, indo-western look. The chikankari kurtas made out of pure cotton are an absolute must-have in any woman's wardrobe. The prices here start at INR 750.

All the fabrics are sourced from all over the country and the outfits are designed and brought to life by their in-house team. Men, they have something in store for you as well. Shop kurtas (both long and short) made out of khadi cotton in bright shades of yellow, blue, and red. They also stock up on shirts with traditional block prints for men. If you are a saree person, pick from tussars, bandhani and handloom cotton sarees. Handloom dupattas in different weaves and colours are also available here.