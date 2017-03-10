4'o'Clock Cravings? Try Pineapple And Mushroom Bajjis At This Basavanagudi Shop

Truth be told, we were badly craving some bajjis {aka deep fried fritters}, when we found ourselves walking around aimlessly in Basavanagudi recently. So imagine our surprise, when we spotted a bajji shop street right next to Nettakallappa Circle on Subbarama Chetty Road. Our curiosity was further piqued when we saw pineapples in this shop. At first, we thought this was a fruit stall that also sells bajjis but boy oh boy we were wrong. With chopping skills that can put Gordon Ramsey to shame, our bajji-man dunked the freshly cut slices of pineapple in a light batter, and then dipped them into the simmering lake of oil to fry. With our mouths already watering from the array of capsicum, chilli, onion, and raw banana bajjis on offer, we couldn’t wait to try them. Sold at INR 20 a piece, these fried pineapple bajjis are topped with cut onions, carrots, and coriander leaves, and served with a spicy mint chutney. Sweet, spicy, and crunchy, we love the pineapple bajji. Next up were the mushroom ones and those didn’t disappoint us either. Apart from these special bajjis, our man also sells baby corn numbers.

From the half hour, we spent hogging up all those cholesterol-laden fritters, we could make out that this place was popular with a lot of regular customers coming for a bajji or parcelling a bunch.