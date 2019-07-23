Learn About The Science Of Baking At Kruthi's Baking School

Classes & Workshops

Kruthi Art Of Baking

Padmanabha Nagar, Bengaluru
4.9

2, 2nd Floor, 7th Cross Road, Padmanabha Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kruthi Art Of Baking is the place to go to learn Hands-on about the science of baking. You get to learn how to bake cakes make chocolates from Scratch and the best part is. It's all Eggless. This is the first Baking academy in South India for Eggless baking. What are you waiting for guys? Get enrolled right away!

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids, Pets

