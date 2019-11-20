Ajrak Cottons, Block Print Sarees And Fabric Totes: This Basavangudi Boutique Showcases A Curated Ethnic Collection

A short walk from South End Circle, Bakula is one of South Bangalore’s best known boutiques. It is a must visit for those of you who love India’s textile traditions and are on the lookout for affordable and contemporary additions to your wardrobe. Their saree collection, in particular, is worth browsing through and you’ll find everything from bright-hued Kalamkaris with bold prints to chic, midnight-blue block print drapes. You can even pick up rich silks and khadi sarees that come in soft pastels.

Fabric lovers, rejoice! You can choose Ajraks that feature bright reds mixed with blues. Or block print fabrics that come adorned with everything from flowers to bunnies and even tribal art. Ikat, kalamkaris and digitally printed fabrics make an appearance too. For your accessories collection, they have totes crafted from lovely fabrics. You can thank us later.

Their newer, Jayanagar outlet (near Sapna Book House) is set in an old house and neatly features their collection in different sections. The entrance welcomes you with a bit of everything, the antechamber all their fabrics ranging from INR 250 - INR 800 depending on the fabric and work. The end of the room sees their kurta collection. The room to the right features their accessories (terracotta jewellery, stoles, bags, and notebooks). A walk up the stairs will take you to their saree (and semi-stitched kurtas) section that features the same variety and quality of sarees as the Basavanagudi outlet.