Craving For Some Kodava Food? Head To This Restaurant In Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Bamboo Shoots located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar is home to authentic Mangalorean and Kodava cuisine. Known famously for their non-vegetarian options, they also have a few vegetarian ones. Try their pork dishes cooked in traditional Kodava style while you are dining at Bamboo Shoots. We are talking about pork chidkan, pork chilli and pork fry starting at INR 180. If you are a fan of seafood, you won't be disappointed. Try their prawns tawa fry, prawn suka and prawn ghee roast starting at INR 220. They also have squid suka and crispy squid for you to choose from.

Order the chicken curry, egg curry or prawn curry along with the famous akki roti or jeera rice. They also serve egg fried rice, chicken fried rice, and veg fried rice. Vegetarians, order their baby corn, gobi, mushroom and paneer starters like chilli, pepper fry or manchurian and binge on some mushroom masala or tomato fry with parotta or chapati. The prices are pocket-friendly and the owner, Mr. Vidwan Chengappa also serves dishes based on your requirement when requested. So, if you are craving for some meat but are on a budget, head to Bamboo Shoots.