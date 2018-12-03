Sustainable and affordable! Bamboo Tribe, a local brand, crafts casual and gym wear from bamboo.
This Local Label Makes The Softest Tees, Tank Tops And Leggings From Bamboo
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Passionate about sustainability, Aiyappa Somayanda and Madhavi Das are the founders of Bamboo Tribe - an eco-friendly, fashion brand. The online brand creates simple tees, gym wear, and tops from bamboo. The brand works with a natural product like bamboo because it is not just sustainable and eco-friendly but also makes for the softest garments that last a long time. What we also love about Bamboo Tribe is that the prices will not break the bank (like a lot of sustainable brands tend to do). Their range starts at about INR 999 and goes up to INR 1,500.
For the women, the collection includes plain t-shirts in baby pinks, blacks, plums, and deep blues. A few of the offerings also have simple prints like pandas (Awww!). You can also get stylish tank tops for ankle-length leggings in basic colours. These are great options for the gym. For the men, you can choose from casual tees, Henley necks, and Polo T-shirts. They also have joggers and shorts for you. Again, both these offerings come in basic colours.
What Could Be Better
Because they focus on sustainability, their offerings are simple yet classic. However, if you prefer over-the-top designs and embellishments, this is not the site for you.
Pro-Tip
Right now a few of their products are on sale, so get fill up those shopping carts, we say!
