This Local Label Makes The Softest Tees, Tank Tops And Leggings From Bamboo

Passionate about sustainability, Aiyappa Somayanda and Madhavi Das are the founders of Bamboo Tribe - an eco-friendly, fashion brand. The online brand creates simple tees, gym wear, and tops from bamboo. The brand works with a natural product like bamboo because it is not just sustainable and eco-friendly but also makes for the softest garments that last a long time. What we also love about Bamboo Tribe is that the prices will not break the bank (like a lot of sustainable brands tend to do). Their range starts at about INR 999 and goes up to INR 1,500.

For the women, the collection includes plain t-shirts in baby pinks, blacks, plums, and deep blues. A few of the offerings also have simple prints like pandas (Awww!). You can also get stylish tank tops for ankle-length leggings in basic colours. These are great options for the gym. For the men, you can choose from casual tees, Henley necks, and Polo T-shirts. They also have joggers and shorts for you. Again, both these offerings come in basic colours.