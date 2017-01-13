Perhaps the city’s only restaurant that offers full fledged Nepali thali, Bamey’s also wins for its momos and tangy take on popular favourite Wai Wai noodles.
You Need To Head To Bamey's In Koramangala For Their Unlimited Nepali Thali
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
For those who love to try new cuisine and also for momo lovers.
What's The Ambience Like?
The ambience here is youthful and vibrant. Plus, no overbearing staff stands on your head for orders. Just peruse the menu in peace, take your time and then ring a bell {on every table} and a friendly soul will come over to take your orders.
Must Eat
Kothey {pan fried momo}, Chilly Momo, Wai Wai Sandheko {pickled version of the popular noodles} and the unlimited Thakali {a regional Nepali thali}.
How Was My Experience?
The momos here are really tasty and the generous portions justify the prices. The Wai Wai Sandheko felt like a fusion version of the noodles but the Nepalese thali comprising black dal curry, aloo jeera, curd rice, papad, mulo ka achar {radish pickle}, saag {greens} and salad will have you coming back for more again.
#LBBTip
Finding the restaurant can be a bit challenging, so please set it on Google Maps before you embark on your culinary journey to Bamey’s.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)