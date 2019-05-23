This Cafe In Koramangala Serves Some Delicious Nepalese Cuisine!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Bamey's Restro Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-5, Ground Floor, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nepali Cuisine restaurant in Koramangala, one of its kind in Bengaluru, momos are the signature dish at this place along with momos the food menu includes soup, noodles, fried rice, appetizers and the main course Nepalese thali. The ambience at Bamey's is very classy with sofa seating and nice paintings on the wall. A must try place for momos and Chinese food lovers.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Cafes

Bamey's Restro Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-5, Ground Floor, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default