Nepali Cuisine restaurant in Koramangala, one of its kind in Bengaluru, momos are the signature dish at this place along with momos the food menu includes soup, noodles, fried rice, appetizers and the main course Nepalese thali. The ambience at Bamey's is very classy with sofa seating and nice paintings on the wall. A must try place for momos and Chinese food lovers.
This Cafe In Koramangala Serves Some Delicious Nepalese Cuisine!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On Bamey's Restro Cafe
