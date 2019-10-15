Bandra Vibe In Namma Bengaluru With Chaste Bombay Food!

What do I tell about my Bombay Brasserie experience? Well, this is where you find the Bandra vibe with a chaste Bombay food and a modern and classy twist to it. They have added some new dishes in the menu and of course, they are up to the mark, one does not need special introductions about how awesome their cocktails and mocktails are. Well, the most spoken mocktail here is the Not so Saada. With gulkand and Ice cream with the Calcutta Saada, this is an amazing drink. For starters, Kariri Gobi would be ideal for a smooth palate, where mild spices are used and stir-fried with Cheese so that the Gobi is soft and also has a good flavour, served with Ginger and Garlic sauce, this dish is amazing. Chargrilled Vegetables and Panner is another dish which one cannot miss. Vegetables roasted on charcoal as the name says. Himalayan spiced mushrooms are for mushroom lovers, with over 20 spices infused and wonderfully tossed big and fresh mushrooms, this is an absolute delicacy. Salim's Chicken Baida roti gives a memory of Dongri where stuffed Paratha with eggs and chicken is famous, this is given away more of a Bandra touch. Chowpatty Corn chat is a very well presented dish with a fusion of BHEL and corn. The main course is beautifully curated. When in Bombay, how can you forget, Kheema Pav? This is one of the best and authentic Kheema Pav you find in Bengaluru. Bombay Lunch home curry served with coconut rice is an absolute favourite of many Malayali immigrants to Bombay. Smoked Jodhpur Mutton is another dish served with Parathas and green chillies, where tender pieces of mutton are marinated well and cooked in a red chilli infusion. This highlights one's tastebuds. For Desserts, one would definitely go for the Amritsari Kulfi, but also try the new Sheera Pops and thank me later😉