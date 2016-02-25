Veering away from the traditional concept of book clubs, Bring Your Own Book Club doesn’t involve the group reading a specific book and discussing it. Instead, you get to talk about that exciting novel you just finished (or an all-time favourite even)! Be it a short outline (no spoilers allowed, of course) or pointing out what you liked and didn’t, you get to introduce books you’ve been longing to talk about. And then, listen on as fellow members chat about their favourites. Expect reviews of books from varied genres, fantasy and drama to non-fiction and inspirational ones. If a particular book piques your interest, you can even strike up an exchange with the member!

Once you’ve had a session of the book chatter, you can go around, connect with fellow readers, pick up a book, help yourself to some snacks and, in short, have a gala time. We love that they are equally welcoming towards those who have just taken to books as well as avid readers.