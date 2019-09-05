Dating Spots In The City For Every Kind Of Couple

It’s not really hard to fall in love in Bangalore. There’s a vibe that makes you think everything is okay, and really it is! So while there’s malls and nightclubs, nothing quite compares to a walk in the park, or sharing a bag of popcorn in a single-screen theatre. And the LBB Crew is here to make you rediscover those forgotten places and fall in love the old-school way. And if you need some inspiration, we're taking a walk down memory lane to places that are all about Lima. Oscar. Victory. Echo.
Comments (0)